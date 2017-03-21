Manasi Joshi Roy enjoys vacation before shooting for comeback show

Actress Manasi Joshi Roy, who is making her comeback on the small screen after a hiatus of almost 10 years with upcoming family drama "Dhhai Kilo Prem", went on a trip to Sri Lanka with her husband Rohit Roy and their daughter before starting to shoot for the show.



"Dhhai Kilo Prem" is an unusual love story between Piyush and Deepika, played by Meherzan Mazda and Anjali Anand.



Manasi will be seen as Madhuri, Meherzan's mother.



"I love travelling. Sri Lanka is somewhere I was planning to go since quite a while. As Rohit and I have been busy with our personal commitments we couldn't get a window then," Manasi said in a statement.



"Now that I will be starting to shoot for ‘Dhhai Kilo Prem', we wanted to just go for a short vacation and spend some quality time together. I am happy to be back on TV after almost a decade," she added.



Manasi has previously appeared in shows like "Kkusum" and "Nach Baliye".



(Source: IANS)