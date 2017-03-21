Hot Downloads

Ruslaan Mumtaz
Ruslaan Mumtaz
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Rakhi Sawant
Rakhi Sawant
Tanaaz Currim
Tanaaz Currim
Akshay Sethi
Akshay Sethi
Barun Sobti
Barun Sobti
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Mansi Parekh
Mansi Parekh
Jasmine May
Jasmine May
Priya Bhatija
Priya Bhatija

quickie
Neha Pednekar

I would like to get naughty with Sujay Reu: Neha Pednekar

more quickie Click Here

guess who
Guess Who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Which singing reality show do you enjoy watching?

Singing reality show
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which character of Shivangi you love the most?

Which character of Shivangi you love the most?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Manasi Joshi Roy enjoys vacation before shooting for comeback show

By TellychakkarTeam
21 Mar 2017 06:06 PM

Actress Manasi Joshi Roy, who is making her comeback on the small screen after a hiatus of almost 10 years with upcoming family drama "Dhhai Kilo Prem", went on a trip to Sri Lanka with her husband Rohit Roy and their daughter before starting to shoot for the show.

"Dhhai Kilo Prem" is an unusual love story between Piyush and Deepika, played by Meherzan Mazda and Anjali Anand.

Manasi will be seen as Madhuri, Meherzan's mother.

"I love travelling. Sri Lanka is somewhere I was planning to go since quite a while. As Rohit and I have been busy with our personal commitments we couldn't get a window then," Manasi said in a statement.

"Now that I will be starting to shoot for ‘Dhhai Kilo Prem', we wanted to just go for a short vacation and spend some quality time together. I am happy to be back on TV after almost a decade," she added.

Manasi has previously appeared in shows like "Kkusum" and "Nach Baliye".

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Manasi Joshi Roy, TV actress, comeback, TV show, vacation, Dhhai Kilo Prem, Sri Lanka, Rohit Roy,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top