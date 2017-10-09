The news about the popular actress, Ridhi Dogra moving out of Zee TV’s Woh Apna Sa (Alchemy Films) made headlines as she was loved by the audience for her character of Nisha. The show will introduce will soon introduce a 20-year leap where Manasi Salvi will be stepping into Ridhi's shoes.

As reported earlier, Nisha will shoot down Aditya (Sudeep Sahir) and Jhanvi (Disha Parmar) and post the leap, Nisha and Samar (Ashish Kapoor) will be shown living together while Aditya and Jhanvi will be reincarnated.

And as Manasi enters the show tonight, she thanks her fans for the love and support and how she is happy to be back on TV and share screen space with her new co-star Disha!

We wish Manasi all the best with her stint in Woh Apna Sa as Nisha!