Tellychakkar was the first one to report about Big Magic getting revamped and it now called as Zee Magic.

Along with a bunch of news shows, Triangle Films’ is also producing a mythological drama Shaktipeeth Ke Bhairav. The show launched yesterday which stars Rohit Bakshi and Ulka Gupta playing lead roles as Shiv and Parvati respectively.

Now, we have heard, the makers have roped in TV actors Sailesh Gulabani and Manav Sharma who last seen in Star Plus’ Siya Ke Ram.

According to our sources, Manav will play the role of Surya and Sailesh will be seen depicting the character of Indra. Both the characters will have important part in the show.

Manav confirmed the news and shared, “It feels great to work with Triangle Films again. I am glad to play Surya's role because the character has a lot of layers to his character.”

We buzzed Sailesh but he remained unavailable.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!