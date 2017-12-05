Hot Downloads

Manav Gohil’s double role to create confusion in SAB TV’s Tenali Rama

SAB TV’s Tenali Rama (Contiloe Entertainment) has gained quite some popularity because of its quirky storyline and projection of eccentric antics. In the episodes ahead, the creatives have planned to introduce a track where the kingdom will be perplexed when they find a lookalike of the emperor, Krishnadevraya (Manav Gohil).

Of what we hear, while Krishnadevraya will address his assembly, his doppelganger will enter the gathering and will

announce himself as the real king. This will leave everyone from Tathacharya (Pankaj Berry) to Rama (Krishna Bharadwaj) to Dhani (Sohit Vijay Soni) to the civilians dumbfound.

While the self proclaimed king will enter into a war of words with the real one, it would be the wise Tenali who will come to rescue. He will ask both the kings to leave the throne and meanwhile, he will design a test for them to find out who is the legit king.

A source informs us that this whole doppelganger fiasco will be a ploy by the Emperor himself to see how loyal and intelligent his council is. The charm of the story lies in how Tenali devices a plan to figure out the legitimate king!

