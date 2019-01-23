News

Manav Gohil supports women empowerment

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Jan 2019 05:27 PM

MUMBAI: Manav Gohil has been in the industry for a long time and has made a name for himself. He is currently seen in Colors’ show Kesari Nandan as the male lead.

The serial is shot on extensive locations and sets, and the maintenance of these places is a huge responsibility and a tough job.

The actor recently shared a photograph with the women who are responsible for keeping his work environment clean and said they always have a smile on their face and give a lot of positive vibes to everyone.

He went on to call them super women and indicated that they are an example of woman empowerment.

