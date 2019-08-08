News

Manav to return during Meher's haldi ceremony in Choti Sardarni?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 Aug 2019 10:17 AM

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Colors' show Choti Sardarni will showcase an interesting twist.

It was earlier seen that Meher agrees to get married to Sarabjit for the sake of her unborn child.

Meher agrees for all the rituals under Kulwant’s pressure.

Post the 'roka', the pre-wedding functions begin.

Viewers will witness the haldi ceremony, where Sarabjit and Meher sit opposite each other.

Suddenly, Manav makes his entry and starts applying haldi to Meher. Soon, Meher realizes that it is her imagination.

It will be interesting to see what unfolds next.

past seven days