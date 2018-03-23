Manav Vij replaces ‘injured’ R. Madhavan in the Saif starrer Battle of Buxar

It has been 17 years and the fans wait with baited breath to see Nawab Saif Ali Khan and R. Madhavan to put up a captivating performance after Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein. Saif and Madhavan were to come together for Navdeep Singh’s upcoming war drama Battle of Buxar. However due to Maddy’s sudden shoulder injury, the talented actor had to drop out of the flick leaving the makers in tedious search to find an apt replacement.

TellyChakkar now has exclusive information regarding the actor who will step into the shoes of Madhavan. According to our credible sources, Indian actor Manav Vij has been finalized to play the part, which earlier Madhavan was supposed to do. Vij, who made his TV debut with the iconic Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, will essay the character which is the parallel lead in the narrative.

The 41 year old actor gained mileage courtesy the acclaim he received for his performances in movies like Rangoon and Udta Punjab. The makers found the actor apt for the role and he fitted the character.

TellyChakkar was the first one to break the news of Zoya Hussain, signing the multi-starrer project post her applaud worthy performance in her debut Mukkabaaz.

The movie was earlier supposed to go on floors but now the project might get delayed.

We tried reaching out to Phillauri actor Vij however his network was switched off. Indeed, this will be a big project for Vij and TellyChakkar sends best of wishes to the talented actor for his project.

