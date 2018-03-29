Mandira goes voiceless courtesy Anant in Saam Daam

Mumbai: Star Bharat’s political drama is entertaining the masses with its gripping storyline. The revenge drama between Anant (Varun Toorkey) and Vijay (Bhanu Uday) is already on.

In the upcoming episodes the drama will intensify when Anant will prove Vijay guilty of Prabhat Bhaiyaa’s murder. The police will take Vijay under custody. Observing all of this Mandira (Sonal Vengurlekar) will go impatient. It happens so that, Mandira will try her best to help him. She will think of going to the police and giving her statement for Vijay and prove his innocence.

Anant being the smart one, he will understand that Mandira is trying to help Vijay. Consequently, he will ask Mandira to go on a romantic date.

According to a source, a beautiful set up was created for the date sequence. They will drink wine and Mandira will be floored.

However, soon he will ask her something and Mandira won’t be able to speak. She couldn’t utter a single word. Anant will start torturing her and ask her to speak, however Mandira couldn’t speak.

It happens so that Anant uses such a medicine because of which Mandira loses her voice. He will also lock her in a room, just so that she couldn’t help Vijay.

Well isn’t it quite shocking? Anant’s this evil side and the show flow has completely changed.

