Maniesh Paul denies playing Sikh in the 'Jatt & Juliet' remake

New Delhi, February 1, 2018: Actor-TV host Maniesh Paul says he will not essay a Sikh character in the Hindi remake of the Punjabi film "Jatt & Juliet".

"So, in the remake of 'Jatt & Juliet' which I am doing, I am not playing a Sikh. It's a different character. Let's see how it shapes up," Maniesh shared. 

"Jatt & Juliet" is a Punjabi romantic comedy directed by Anurag Singh. The film stars Diljit Dosanjh opposite Neeru Bajwa.

The film follows the story of Fateh Singh who wants to marry a Canadian. He meets Pooja, who wants to study in Canada. Though they don't get along initially, they soon find themselves drawn to each other.

What do you think about of Maniesh Paul?

Maniesh will next be seen in the action-comedy "Baa Baaa Black Sheep", which also stars Anupam Kher, Annu Kapoor, Manjari Fadnis and Kay Kay Menon. The film is set to release on March 9.

 
 
