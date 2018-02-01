Maniesh Paul denies playing Sikh in the 'Jatt & Juliet' remake

New Delhi, February 1, 2018: Actor-TV host Maniesh Paul says he will not essay a Sikh character in the Hindi remake of the Punjabi film "Jatt & Juliet".



"So, in the remake of 'Jatt & Juliet' which I am doing, I am not playing a Sikh. It's a different character. Let's see how it shapes up," Maniesh shared.



"Jatt & Juliet" is a Punjabi romantic comedy directed by Anurag Singh. The film stars Diljit Dosanjh opposite Neeru Bajwa.



The film follows the story of Fateh Singh who wants to marry a Canadian. He meets Pooja, who wants to study in Canada. Though they don't get along initially, they soon find themselves drawn to each other.



Maniesh will next be seen in the action-comedy "Baa Baaa Black Sheep", which also stars Anupam Kher, Annu Kapoor, Manjari Fadnis and Kay Kay Menon. The film is set to release on March 9.