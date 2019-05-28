Maniesh Paul or Sunil Grover to host Nach Baliye 9 instead of Jennifer Winget

MUMBAI: Jennifer Winget is one of the most popular and loved television actresses. Her fans have been eagerly waiting to see her onscreen, so when there were reports that the actress will be hosting Nach Baliye 9, they were super happy.

However, here comes the sad news. The actress, who was almost finalised to host the season, will not be seen as a host of the dance reality show. Either Sunil Grover or Maniesh Paul will be hosting the show.

According to a report in SpotboyE.com, Jennifer has got replaced because the channel wants to bring on board a popular host rather than a daily soap actress to keep the audience gripped. So, they are contemplating between Maniesh Paul and Sunil Grover and will soon lock either of them. Nach Baliye 9 is scheduled to go on air from July.

Speaking about Jennifer Winget, she is known for her portrayal of Kumud Desai in Saraswatichandra, Maya Mehrotra in Beyhadh and Zoya Siddiqui in Bepannah. She next will be seen in ALT Balaji's upcoming web series, Code M. The series will mark her digital debut