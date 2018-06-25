Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Manika to manipulate Ananya against Kanchan in &TV’s Mitegi Lakshman Rekha

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Jun 2018 02:59 PM

MUMBAI: &TV show Mitegi Lakshman Rekha will see an interesting drama in its upcoming episodes.

We have already seen how Kanchan (Shivani Tomar) has a memory loss and Vishesh (Rahul Singh) reads through her life. He comes to know that about various instances like how Kanchan's grandmother was upset knowing that a girl is born in the house, how her mom scolded her for getting low marks in home science inspite of being a girl and all those moments when the society as a whole let Kanchan down.

(Also Read: Vishesh learns about Kanchan's life in Mitegi Lakshman Rekha)

In the future episodes, Kanchan will recollect the time when she inaugurated her self-defense class. She will also feel nostalgic about her brother. She will thin back to the festival of Raksha Bandhan and will miss having a brother around.

(PHOTOS: Launch of &TV's Mitegi Lakshman Rekha)

Furthermore, Kanchan will be teary-eyed and Devyani will comfort her. On the other hand, things seem to be getting worse for Kanchan as Manika will manipulate Ananya against Kanchan.

Looks like the progressing track has a lot of drama in store for the viewers! 

Tags > Mitegi Lakshman Rekha, Shivani Tomar, Rahul Singh, upcoming episodes,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Star Plus' actresses Dipika Kakar and Parul...

Star Plus' actresses Dipika Kakar and Parul Chauhan promote Sabse Smart Kaun
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Karan Singh Grover
Karan Singh Grover
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Chandni Bhagwanani
Chandni Bhagwanani
Madalsa Sharma
Madalsa Sharma
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Rashami Desai
Rashami Desai
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan
Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson

poll

Which married couple is your favourite?

Abhinav, Rubina, Shakti, Neha
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which actress looked ravishing on the Red Carpet?

Divyanka Tripathi, Mouni Roy, Nia Sharma, Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days