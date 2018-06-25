Manika to manipulate Ananya against Kanchan in &TV’s Mitegi Lakshman Rekha

MUMBAI: &TV show Mitegi Lakshman Rekha will see an interesting drama in its upcoming episodes.

We have already seen how Kanchan (Shivani Tomar) has a memory loss and Vishesh (Rahul Singh) reads through her life. He comes to know that about various instances like how Kanchan's grandmother was upset knowing that a girl is born in the house, how her mom scolded her for getting low marks in home science inspite of being a girl and all those moments when the society as a whole let Kanchan down.

(Also Read: Vishesh learns about Kanchan's life in Mitegi Lakshman Rekha)

In the future episodes, Kanchan will recollect the time when she inaugurated her self-defense class. She will also feel nostalgic about her brother. She will thin back to the festival of Raksha Bandhan and will miss having a brother around.

(PHOTOS: Launch of &TV's Mitegi Lakshman Rekha)

Furthermore, Kanchan will be teary-eyed and Devyani will comfort her. On the other hand, things seem to be getting worse for Kanchan as Manika will manipulate Ananya against Kanchan.

Looks like the progressing track has a lot of drama in store for the viewers!