Maninder Singh inspired by Salman Khan’s Dabangg look

Mumbai, 31 January 2018: Every actor has their own identity and their character that makes them popular among the audience.

Stepping out of that skin and portraying a different persona than usual is exactly what sets them apart. Maninder Singh, who is known for his character of Kanhaiya in his show Kya haal Mr. Panchaal on Star Bharat, recently dressed up as the very popular Chubul Pandey, played by Salman Khan, for one of the episodes.

Talking about his new look Maninder said, “As an actor, I like to explore various roles. When I got an opportunity to play the character of a Policeman, I was overwhelmed. I always wanted to try the Chulbul Pandey look. And here I am playing a policeman inspired by Salman’s Dabangg look. I hope the audience love this different look.”

