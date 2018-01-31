Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Maninder Singh inspired by Salman Khan’s Dabangg look

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
31 Jan 2018 03:34 PM

Mumbai, 31 January 2018: Every actor has their own identity and their character that makes them popular among the audience.

Stepping out of that skin and portraying a different persona than usual is exactly what sets them apart. Maninder Singh, who is known for his character of Kanhaiya in his show Kya haal Mr. Panchaal on Star Bharat, recently dressed up as the very popular Chubul Pandey, played by Salman Khan, for one of the episodes.

Talking about his new look Maninder said, “As an actor, I like to explore various roles. When I got an opportunity to play the character of a Policeman, I was overwhelmed. I always wanted to try the Chulbul Pandey look. And here I am playing a policeman inspired by Salman’s Dabangg look. I hope the audience love this different look.”

Keep reading this space for more updates.

Tags > Maninder Singh, Kya Haal Mr. Panchaal, Star Bharat, Chubul Pandey, Salman Khan, Dabangg look,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Celeb galore at the special screening of Haq Se

Celeb galore at the special screening of Haq Se
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Rashami Desai
Rashami Desai
Robert Downey
Robert Downey Jr
Barun Sobti
Barun Sobti
Mahima Makwana
Mahima Makwana
Suyyash Rai
Suyyash Rai
Roopal Tyagi
Roopal Tyagi
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep
Randeep Hooda
Randeep Hooda
Sushant Divgikar
Sushant Divgikar
Tinaa Dattaa
Tinaa Dattaa

poll

Which cutie do you miss watching on TV?

Which cutie do you miss watching on TV?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who's performance did you like the most in Padmaavat?

Who's performance did you like the most in Padmaavat?
previous polls Click Here

past seven days