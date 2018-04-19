Manish Goplani enters 'Belan Wali Bahu'

MUMBAI: Actor Manish Goplani has been signed up to play a guest role in the TV show "Belan Wali Bahu".

"I will play the role of Lallan, who is a school friend of Rupa (Krystle D'souza). He is a small-time thief. It's a guest role so, I will be seen only in some episodes in the show," Manish said in a statement to IANS.

"In my last show ('Detective Didi'), I played a police officer and now, playing a thief will be interesting. I am looking forward to more challenging roles," he added.

The show is aired on Colors channel.

What do you rhink about Manish Goplani?