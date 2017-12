Actor Manish Goplani, who essays a police officer in "Detective Didi", says he enjoys cycling in between his shoots.

"I enjoy cycling in between shoots. Cycling is best. It has many health benefits. I enjoy cycling every morning to keep myself healthy. It is real fun," Manish said in a statement.

"Detective Didi" also stars Sonia Balani. The show will air on Zee TV from Saturday.