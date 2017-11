Actor Manish Goplani says he is looking forward to essay the role of a "macho cop" for the show "Detective Didi".

"I am really excited to play a macho cop and also shoot at the busy locations in Delhi. It will be adventurous. For the first time, I'm going to experience it. I'm sure it will be a lot of fun," the "Thapki Pyaar Ki" actor said in a statement.

Talking about "Detective Didi", he said: "It is full of entertainment. It has crime, mystery, drama and romance."