Manish Naggdev gives inside details about his ugly break-up with Srishty Rode

MUMBAI: It has been some time since TV couple Manish Naggdev and Srishty Rode called off their engagement. The two ended their relationship post the latter’s Bigg Boss stint.



Until now, both have remained tight-lipped on the split. However, Manish who supported Srishty when she was in the Bigg Boss 12 house even after she projected her growing closeness with co-contestant Rohit Suchanti, has taken to his official Instagram handle and shared a long open letter.



He captioned the post as, 'It’s ok to vent it out. I hope all your questions have been answered with this. #stop.'



He stated, 'PICHLI BAAR PYAAR MEIN LIKHA THA IS BAAR HOSH MEIN LIKH RAHA HOON. My dear fans, supporters, and followers must be wondering about my silence about my personal life in the last few months and mow while reading this you must be curious why? So let me tell you- I decided to express my feelings about the anguish I have gone through openly today despite being expected to “man-up” and stay silent because even if some people think I am stupid to talk about it please don’t forget MEN-JUST LIKE WOMEN HAVE DEEP FEELINGS.'



