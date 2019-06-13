Manish Naggdev NOT interested in ex-girlfriend Srishty Rode’s life anymore

MUMBAI: Srishty Rode, who is known for portraying Manjari in Yeh Ishq Haaye and Anushka in Saraswatichandra, was previously in a relationship with actor Manish Naggdev. However, when she entered Bigg Boss 12, she grabbed headlines for her closeness with fellow participant Rohit Suchanti. There were rumours about them being in a relationship. In fact, after coming out of the house, she broke up with Manish. Back then Manish had held no one responsible for their break-up, but last week he finally decided to vent his heart on social media by posting an open letter and sharing the real reason of their break-up.

But according to latest reports, Srishty is not dating Rohit but a certain entrepreneur, Vijal and is currently holidaying with him in Denmark. It seems a heartbroken Manish stills wishes the best for her as recently when SpotboyE.com got in touch with him to know what he has to say on this revelation, he said, “I am not interested in her life anymore. I am happy if she is happy.”