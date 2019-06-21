Manish Naggdev seeks counselling to overcome break-up with Srishty Rode

MUMBAI: Manish Naggdev created a lot of noise, a fortnight back, when he took to Instagram to share his state of mind after his ugly break-up with Srishty Rode. Post the split, Manish spoke to a leading entertainment portal revealing the real reasons why Srishty and he parted ways.

Now, while Srishty has moved on with her life and is trying to deal with the situation by keeping herself busy with work and trips, the stress of a break-up has sadly affected Manish in a big way. We have heard that the actor has not been eating and sleeping properly past a few months and is maintaining a low profile.

According to the entertainment portal, Manish has turned to counselling for restoring his mental well-being. Manish confirmed the news by saying that he has started counselling and is taking therapy once a week. He also said that right now he hasn’t resumed work and is not meeting producers.

Manish’s parents, who ought to be worried about their son, also felt that there is nothing wrong in seeking help from counsellors to overcome the stress.