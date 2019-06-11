Manish Naggdev's ex-fiancee Srishty Rode breaks up with boyfriend Rohit Suchanti?

MUMBAI: Of late, Srishty Rode has been grabbing eyeballs for her personal life. She is once again in news for her break-up.



Reportedly, the actress, who is known for portraying Manjari in Yeh Ishq Haaye and Anushka in Saraswatichandra, is no more with her rumoured boyfriend Rohit Suchanti.



Speaking about Srishty and Rohit, the duo was participants in the reality show Bigg Boss 12, and they grabbed headlines for their closeness. In fact, after coming out of the house, Srishty broke up with her then fiancé Manish Naggdev, who back then had said no third party was involved in their break up. However, recently, the actor told SpotboyE.com, “It was immensely disturbing. That was the time when I was shooting for Udaan and I can't tell you how difficult it was for me to handle it. I have always stood by her, even when she was inside the house, everyone saw how I defended her always, in spite of not knowing what's exactly going on inside the show. She comes out of the house and casually breaks-ups. Then I see her holidaying and posting pictures with different guys. It was extremely painful. At that time I had denied...I also didn't know what exactly was cooking behind me.”Now, Srishty has broken up with Rohit too because she has a new man in her life, a well-settled guy whom she has firmly decided to marry, reported the portal.To know the truth, when the portal got in touch with Rohit, he said, “Where's the question of Srishty leaving me? We were never dating. We were just good friends and we remain so. Currently, Srishty is travelling. As far as her plans of marriage with anyone else, I don't know anything about that.”Well, only time will tell what’s the real story is.