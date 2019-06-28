News

Manish Paul to host Zee TV’s game show tentatively titled Banda Bada Filmy Hai?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Jun 2019 05:41 PM

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s fiction shows are doing quite well on the ratings charts. And now the channel is set to strengthen their presence in the non-fiction space by bringing a new game show tentatively titled Banda Bada Filmy Hai.

We have heard that the contestants will participate in Bollywood quizzes and the biggest Bollywood fan will win the show.

The show will also feature popular celebrities and comedians who will entertain viewers with their gags. Celebrities will be paired with participants to help them solve the quizzes.  

Our sources inform us that the channel is in talks with Manish Paul to host the show.

We tried reaching out Manish, but he remained unavailable for a comment.

If reports are to be believed, Manish will be hosting the new season of Nach Baliye on Star Plus.

TellyChakkar will soon be back with further updates! 

