Manish Paul’s Yeh Family Badi Filmy Hai gets its launch date

Now, TellyChakkar has details pertaining to yet another reality show of Zee TV that is titled Yeh Family Badi Filmy Hai, which will be hosted by Manish Paul.

Manish started his career as a host by compering cultural events at colleges. He has been seen in Radhaa Ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhayengi and Ghost Bana Dost on TV. He rose to fame on TV when he hosted shows such as Saa Re Gaa Maa Paa Chhote Ustaad, Dance India Dance Li'l Masters, and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Manish is well known for his humour and is currently hosting Nach Baliye 9.

The show will hit the television screens on 5th October 2019. It will be a weekend property and air on Saturdays and Sundays from 8 to 9:30 PM.

It will be a hunt for India’s biggest film buffs.

