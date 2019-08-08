Manish wants Kartik to fall in love with Vedika in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is high on drama. Kartik and Naira have had many hit-and-miss moments. Moreover, Kairav has a hole in his heart and has to be operated upon soon, while Kartik is still not aware that Kairav is his son.

Aditya tries revealing the truth about Naira being alive to Kartik and the Goenkas, but no one pays heed to him.

In the previous episode, we have seen that Manish asks Kartik to marry Vedika for Dadi's sake, as he blames him for her illness.

This hurts Kartik a lot. Subsequently, he takes the major decision of proposing marriage to Vedika.

Soon, Kartik is getting ready for his wedding. Manish explains to him that he needs to move on in life as Naira is not alive. He also tells Kartik that he hopes that he falls in love with Vedika.

It will be interesting to see what unfolds next.