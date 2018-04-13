Manit Joura learns to play drums in 30 mins for Kundali Bhagya

Mumbai: Zee TV’s top-rated daily fiction drama, Kundali Bhagya traces the journey of Kumkum Bhagya lead Pragya’s two sisters - Preeta (Shraddha Arya) and Shrishti (Anjum Fakih), who, after years of separation and growing up with their father, reunite with their mother Sarla and explores their dynamics with an affluent Punjabi family – the Luthras and their two sons Karan (Dheeraj Dhoopar) and Rishab (Manit Joura). In the upcoming episodes, audiences will be surprised to see their favourite Rishabh Luthra (Manit Joura) ditch his usual formal attire and don an uber cool look for Kareena Bua’s (Usha Bachani) birthday party.

Raising the entertainment quotient manifold, Rishabh (Manit Joura) will take over the drums and jam to some great beats to celebrate his favourite bua’s birthday. Joining him to bring this power-packed performance alive will be Karan (Dheeraj Dhoopar) and Sameer (Abhishek Kapoor) who will also be seen playing musical instruments. While Manit Joura’s drumming performance looked authentic and effortless on screen he had only 30 mins to prepare before the scene was shot. A quick learner, Manit immediately skimmed through multiple YouTube videos to learn the basics of playing drums and get the style just right.

What do you think of Kundali Bhagya?

Commenting on this, Manit Joura said, “When I first heard that I needed to play the drums for a sequence, I was a little nervous because I’ve never played the drum. But, I went through multiple videos on YouTube for 30 minutes to understand the basics of playing the drums and was really enthusiastic about it. I got a few blisters too, between my fingers, as I held the wooden sticks in my hand for a long time. I realised playing the drums is really difficult but I’m glad that I could make the scene appear authentic because of my research. I really enjoyed shooting for this sequence and hope that the audiences enjoy it too.”

Keep it up Manit!