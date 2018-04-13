Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Manit Joura learns to play drums in 30 mins for Kundali Bhagya

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Apr 2018 03:26 PM

Mumbai: Zee TV’s top-rated daily fiction drama, Kundali Bhagya traces the journey of Kumkum Bhagya lead Pragya’s two sisters - Preeta (Shraddha Arya) and Shrishti (Anjum Fakih), who, after years of separation and growing up with their father, reunite with their mother Sarla and explores their dynamics with an affluent Punjabi family – the Luthras and their two sons Karan (Dheeraj Dhoopar) and Rishab (Manit Joura). In the upcoming episodes, audiences will be surprised to see their favourite Rishabh Luthra (Manit Joura) ditch his usual formal attire and don an uber cool look for Kareena Bua’s (Usha Bachani) birthday party.

Raising the entertainment quotient manifold, Rishabh (Manit Joura) will take over the drums and jam to some great beats to celebrate his favourite bua’s birthday. Joining him to bring this power-packed performance alive will be Karan (Dheeraj Dhoopar) and Sameer (Abhishek Kapoor) who will also be seen playing musical instruments. While Manit Joura’s drumming performance looked authentic and effortless on screen he had only 30 mins to prepare before the scene was shot. A quick learner, Manit immediately skimmed through multiple YouTube videos to learn the basics of playing drums and get the style just right.

What do you think of Kundali Bhagya?

Commenting on this, Manit Joura said, “When I first heard that I needed to play the drums for a sequence, I was a little nervous because I’ve never played the drum. But, I went through multiple videos on YouTube for 30 minutes to understand the basics of playing the drums and was really enthusiastic about it. I got a few blisters too, between my fingers, as I held the wooden sticks in my hand for a long time. I realised playing the drums is really difficult but I’m glad that I could make the scene appear authentic because of my research. I really enjoyed shooting for this sequence and hope that the audiences enjoy it too.”

Keep it up Manit!

Tags > Zee TV, Kundali Bhagya, Shraddha Arya, Anjum Fakih, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Manit Joura, Usha Bachani,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Celebs attend special screening of October

Celebs attend special screening of October
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Meghna Naidu
Meghna Naidu
Ravi Dubey
Ravi Dubey
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Shabbana Mullani
Shabbana Mullani
Shakti Arora
Shakti Arora
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Elli Avram
Elli Avram
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Romit Raj
Romit Raj

poll

Do you think Kapil Sharma is at fault in the entire controversy?

Do you think Kapil Sharma is at fault in the entire controversy?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Do you think Salman Khan should be bailed?

Do you think Salman Khan should be bailed?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days