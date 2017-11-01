Hectic schedules and maintaining a fit body is what the celebrities have to juggle between. Currently known for his role in Kundali Bhagya, aired on Zee TV, Rishabh Luthra aka Manit Joura feels that our body is like a temple and we should worship it.

In a chat with TellyChakkar, the actor talked about his fitness mantra and how dedicated he is when it comes to his body and diet.

Manit, who wonderfully manages his shooting schedule and workout session, said, “I am an ‘eggetarian’ not by choice but for the need of my body.”

The actor manages to work out seven to eight hours on a daily basis. However, there are a few sweet delicacies that he craves for like Rasmalai, Moong dal halwa and Kaju ki barfi. Although he craves for these sweets, he says that it’s his willpower that helps him to stay miles away from them and follow a proper diet.

Surely, Manit is handsomely managing his work and fitness.

TellyChakkar wishes him great health.