Manjari Fadnis says no to TV

It is that decade in the television industry where the biggest stars are slowly moving towards small screen as soon as they see themselves fading on the big screen. In such set-up very few actors confidently refuse to enter small screen owing to their choice to roles and big screen stardom. Manjari Fadnis who found fame after her performance in the 2008 Hindi film Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na opposite Imran Khan.

A talented singer, Manjari started her career with a reality show on television, she soon moved on to doing off-beat yet impactful roles in movies across the country. Recently, Manjari was approached for the role of lead actress in upcoming show by Star Plus called ‘Love Ka Hai Intezaar’. However, the sources confirmed that the actress is not willing to return to television and will be continuing with Bollywood and other projects at the moment.

We hope to see her return to television soon!