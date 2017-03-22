Mannu to get Rohan drunk in &TV’s Waaris; find out why

A lot has changed in the storyline of &TV’s popular daily Waaris (Viniyard Films) ever since the show has taken a big leap.

Amidst all the ups and downs, Mannu (Farnaz Shetty) is still looking out for her long lost friend Raj (Neel Motwani).

In the ongoing episodes of the popular series, the viewers have witnessed how Raj has re-entered Mannu’s life for whom Mannu has been looking for quite a long time but she is not able to recognize her long lost friend Raj who is now a grown up hunk.

In the forthcoming episodes of the show, Mannu will try to find out the truth of Raj.

Our source informs us, “Mannu thinks that Rohan (Sanket Choukse) must be knowing the truth of Raj. Rohan is an alcoholic so Mannu gets him drunk with an expectation that he will reveal the truth of Raj in front of her.”

Will Rohan reveal the truth of Raj in front of Mannu?

We tried reaching Farnaz Shetty and Sanket Choukse but they remained unavailable for comments.

Keep reading this space for more updates.