Manohar's master plan backfires in Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna

MUMBAi: Star Plus' show Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna will showcase shocking twists and turns in the upcoming episode.



It was earlier seen that Manohar kidnaps Janhvi. The latter willingly goes with Manohar.



Shail follows her and saves her from Manohar’s evil trap.



Amma, Shail, and a few more gang members slap Manohar and keep him captive.



Manohar wanted to take over the Mittal Empire but his master plan backfires and he lands himself in grave danger.



It would be really interesting to see how Manohar frees himself.

