TellyChakkar.com was the first one to report about Balaji Telefilms’ upcoming show, Pyaar Ki Kasauti. We have already reported that Deeksha Sonalkar and Ajay Arya have been roped in to play pivotal characters in the show.

Now TellyChakkar.com has another exclusive update about the upcoming love saga. TV actor, Manoj Chandila, best known for Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, has been finalized as the male lead. Chandila will be romancing Deeksha in the daily.

The makers of the show were in talks with popular GECs however, the head honcho was not happy with the time slots. At present, the show is tentatively slated to air on DD channel.

According to our source, “the makers are in talks with popular GECs like Colors and Star Bharat and if Colors allots a time slot of 7 or 7.30 to the producers then the soap will be shifted to Colors.”

However, what we have learnt is that the said show will most probably air on DD channel on a primetime slot.

It’s a simple love story set against the backdrop of family drama something which Ekta Kapoor aces at. Manoj and Deeksha will play the romantic duo while Arya’s character initially will be positive and later will turn into a negative character.

Apart from the trio, Balaji has roped in faces from their popular show, Pavitra Rishta. The ensemble star cast includes, Sunil Godse, Akanksha Juneja, Additi Chopra, Amita Nangia, Yamini Thakur and some other new faces.

The shoot has started and more than three episodes have already been shot. If all goes well, the daily might go on air by next month.