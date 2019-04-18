Mansi backstabs Naira; supports Puru Mama in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is high on drama. Naira is aware of Puru Mama's dirty secret and is trying her best to expose him in front of everyone.



In the upcoming episode, Kartik is shocked to learn the truth about Puru Mama’s reality. He trusts Naira and feels bad for Mansi, as she had silently tolerated his misbehaviour in her childhood.



Kartik and Naira make a plan to expose Puru Mama’s reality in front of all amidst Gayu and Samarth's bachelorette party.



They make a perfect plan, but Puru Mama makes it fail with Mansi's support.



In a shocking twist, Mansi backstabs Naira and Kartik and supports Puru Mama, as he has threatened her.



It will be interesting to see how Kartik and Naira react to this change in Mansi. Will they ever be able to expose Puru Mama’s real face in front of all?