Mansi to expose Puru Mama in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is high on drama. Puru Mama is not turning out to be a good person. Mansi seems to be very uncomfortable when he is around, which makes Naira very suspicious.

Puru Mama has touched Naira inappropriately on a few occasions and has molested Mansi during her childhood. Now, Mansi is noticing the same happening with Naira, and Dadi is aware of everything.

In the upcoming episode, Gayu’s pre-wedding ceremony is on in full swing. During this time, the entire family grooves to some popular dance numbers. Here, Puru Mama tries to touch Naira and misbehave with her again. Mansi notices this from the distance and gets angry.

Mansi screams and tells everyone the truth, thus exposing Puru Mama. She also tells them about her traumatic childhood. Dadi ties to stop her, but she reveals to the family that Dadi also knows about Puru’s real identity.

It will be interesting to see how the family reacts to this situation.