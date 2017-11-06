There is no doubt about Nakuul Mehta being vocal about his thoughts on social media. His opinions are not only witty, motivating but inspirational too.

At a recent award ceremony, Nakuul could not contain his happiness when he was awarded in the Best Actor Popular Category in Ishqbaaaz (Star Plus). While he took centre stage to thank his entire unit, he dedicated the award to all the working women in the industry along with some thoughtful words.

The actor encouraged everyone to give a thought to casual sexism women face at their respective workplaces and that it is upon men to ensure safety and provide a healthy environment to all. He also went on to salute all the women who have succeeded in their career keeping their little biases and casual sexism aside.

To this, Nakuul’s then co-star – Manasi Salvi who currently plays the pivotal role of Nisha in Woh Apna Sa (Zee TV) took to Twitter to appreciate him.

