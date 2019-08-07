Mansi Srivastava and Mohit Abrol get into a war of words through THESE cryptic posts

MUMBAI: TV actors Mansi Srivastava and Mohit Abrol, who were in a relationship but have parted ways, are making headlines for wrong reasons.



Mansi had announced her break-up from fiance Mohit in May. However, after months of silence, Mohit created quite a stir by posting a message on his Instagram recently, narrating how moving on has been difficult for him and also accusing Mansi of cheating on him. Even though the post was deleted, it's left a sour taste in Mansi's mouth. The duo has now started a war of words with their cryptic posts on social media. The two can be seen lashing out at each other without tagging or naming each other. But for those who know, it is pretty evident that the two haven't gotten over the hurt.



Check out their posts here: