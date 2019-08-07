Mansi Srivastava and Mohit Abrol get into a war of words through THESE cryptic posts

MUMBAI: TV actors Mansi Srivastava and Mohit Abrol, who were in a relationship but have parted ways, are making headlines for wrong reasons.
Mansi had announced her break-up from fiance Mohit in May. However, after months of silence, Mohit created quite a stir by posting a message on his Instagram recently, narrating how moving on has been difficult for him and also accusing Mansi of cheating on him. Even though the post was deleted, it's left a sour taste in Mansi's mouth. The duo has now started a war of words with their cryptic posts on social media. The two can be seen lashing out at each other without tagging or naming each other. But for those who know, it is pretty evident that the two haven't gotten over the hurt.
Check out their posts here:
View this post on Instagram
Love #randomthoughts Love is purest of the emotions . You can’t fake it . Love is a drug . It makes you feel like you are flying , like it literally gives you wings not like red bull though no pun intended . It’s giving someone the ability to destroy your heart but trusting that person would never do so . What if that person actually destroys it ?? How do you get over it ? How do you survive the betrayal ? More often than not people usually do the latter . They don’t cherish the love they receive and end up breaking the person they have loved the most . You need to ask yourself few questions and then only will you get the answers you are pondering over . That’s the only way you will get the closure to move on . Did they actually love you ? Was it actually love ? How will you move on ? The first thing is to stay strong , the attachments, the memories and the love will take a long time to fade away . You will get up u the morning thinking about that person and going off to bed thinking about that person . It’s not going to be easy but you need to hang in there . You need to remember that everything in this world is temporary, even you . It’s only in the fairy tales that forever exists . Trust me one day you will get up without this baggage . That person will be deleted from your thoughts. Even if you are alone , please embrace it . Nothing bad can come from this ray of improvement that you are blessed with at this moment . Don’t let your faith in God waiver
Who carries the checkered print better?
Which braided beauty do you vote for?
Add new comment