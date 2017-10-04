TV beauty Mansi Srivastava, who is currently seen in Star Plus’ Ishqbaaaz, is being loved by the audience. After exploring the idiot box, the actor is all set to explore the digital medium.

TellyChakkar.com has exclusively learntthat apart from Mansi, TV actor Reyaansh Vir Chdha is a part of the short film. The film is being helmed by famous Marathi film director, Harish Raut, who is best known for Shortcut.

The short venture has been titled as Love By Chance, wherein Reyaansh is playingSeadin while Mansi will be seen in the role of Meera.

The film is about strangers meeting and falling in love. It is all about one night when Mansi’s character meets Reyaansh’s character in adverse conditions after the former’s character has lost her handbag, passport, phone and cash in a different country (Bangkok). The story will throw light on the misunderstandings between both the characters wherein the boy will tryto help the girl but the girl will think that he is trying to flirt with her.

(Also Read: Ishqbaaaz to take a fortnight’s leap; Shivaay to suffer partial memory loss)

The film has been shot in Pattaya and is produced under V Motion Pictures. Chdha has been away from TV for quite a long time and will soon be making his comeback with Star Bharat’s show.

“Yes, we just came back from Bangkok afew days ago. It is a cute rom-com,” Reyaansh said.

We tried buzzing Mansi but she remained busy shooting.

The film is currently on the edit table and will release on digital platform.