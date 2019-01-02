News

Mansi Srivastava and Shrenu Parikh party hard; check out their glitzy picture

By TellychakkarTeam
02 Jan 2019 06:44 PM

MUMBAI: Any party becomes a lot more fun when one celebrates it with best pals, and it seems Mansi Srivastava and Shrenu Parikh did exactly that. The girls, who were seen in Star Plus’s Ishqbaaaz and are best friends, had super fun at their New Year’s party.

Shrenu shared a picture on social media wherein both the girls can be seen posing for the camera while partying in a club. To accompany the photo, she penned down an interesting caption.

She wrote, ‘As much as these pictures are LIT, hope our new year too is LIT @dearmansi And as much as clueless we are in these pictures hope our new year doesn’t begin with so much confusion! But that’s the beauty of it! Confusion is PRETTY, so are these pictures ! Here’s wishing all my jaans a very happy NEW YEAR.’

(Also Read: Shrenu Parekh–Mansi Srivastava are the Preity Zinta–Rani Mukherjee of the television world)
 

past seven days