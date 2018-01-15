Mansi Srivastava continues to shoot despite ill-health

The climate change is taking a toll on many people these days.

Not only the common people but even the celebs are getting affected by it.

Talented beauty Mansi Srivastava, who is currently seen in Star Plus’ popular daily Ishqbaaaz and also shooting for Zee TV’s Fear Files, is under the weather these days.

We hear that Mansi is down with fever and throat infection. But as she is juggling between two shows, she couldn’t take a leave. Being a dedicated actress, she has continued shooting despite ill-health to meet the telecast deadline.

When we contacted Mansi, she confirmed the news with us.

We wish Mansi a quick recovery!