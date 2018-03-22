Mansi Srivastava nominates TV fraternity for #KullfiChallenge

Mumbai: Celebs have always come together to support their co-stars for their upcoming projects and this time is no different.

After the successful completion of challenges like ‘Ice bucket Challenge,’ ‘Padman Challrenge,’ ‘Beat Pe Booty,’ ‘Mannequin Challenge,’ ‘Lipstick under my Burkkha’, now we have another fun and leisure challenge to support Star Plus’ newly launched show, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala.

Any guesses whose idea is this?

Well, it’s none other than the stunning actress from the cast of Ishqbaaaz, Mansi Srivastava. Yes, she is the innovative mind behind the ‘Kullfi Challenge.’

The guideline of the challenge is quirky and fun. The nominated celeb will have to sing any song of his/her choice. But there’s a catch. The nominated person will have to replace any word from the song with the word ‘Kullfi’ and further nominate few more from the industry.

Sounds fun! Isn’t it?

Take a look at the video below and see how Mansi began the #KullfiChallenge and further nominated Leenesh Mattoo, Gul Khan, Zain Imam and Mohsin Khan for the challenge.

We must say that some of our TV celebs have a fun and quirky side to their nature and they prove this by their interesting social media posts.

