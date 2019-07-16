News

Mansi Srivastava’s character to end in Divya Drishti

MUMBAI: Divya Drishti is Star Plus’ one of the most popular supernatural shows. The show has managed to make a fan base for itself. The show stars Sana Sayyad and Nyra Banerjee in the lead roles.

The makers leave no stone unturned to keep the viewers hooked to the TV screens. Currently, the show is on a peak point with regard to the drama quotient in the narrative. With every episode, the makers have a new twist in store for the audience and the recent one we hear is the death of lizard lady Lavanya. According to the reports, Lavanya played by ace actress Mansi Srivastava will meet her end in the upcoming episodes of the show.

Sources told Indiaforums.com, “Lavanya and Divya-Drishti will have a huge fight in the forthcoming episodes and in that banter, the sisters will kill Lavanya who was turned into a chipkali (lizard) by Pishachini. The story is nearing its end and hence negative characters will be killed in the show.”

