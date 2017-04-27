Mansi Srivastava is the new girl opposite Leenesh in Dil Boley Oberoi

Before you break for lunch, time to serve you guys some exciting news!

Recently, fans of Ishqbaaaz and Dil Boley Oberoi were left disappointed, with reports of Nehalaxmi Iyer aka Saumya’s exit.

The makers of the Four Lions shows, spoke about planning to inculcate a new love track for Rudra (Leenesh Mattoo). And for the same, they decided to rope in another actress.

Now Tellychakkar.com has exclusive information, that hazel eyed charming beauty Mansi Shrivastava, has bagged the plump role.

Mansi, who creates magic on screen with her beauty and expressive eyes has been part of shows like Do Dil Bandhe Ek Dori Se and Sasural Simar Ka. With her entry in Ishqbaaaz's spin-off Dil Boley Oberoi, she will be now seen romancing Leenesh.

As per sources, the actress will begin shoot very soon.

While Mansi remained unavailable for a comment, Producer Gul Khan replied, "Not yet, we are looking at more girls (sic)".

Keep reading this space for more updates.