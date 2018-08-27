Mansi tries to bring Kartik and Naira closer by doing ‘THIS’ in Yeh Rishta..., Kunal to THROW Mauli out of his life in Silsila and other Spoiler Updates...

MUMBAI: Time to beat your Monday blues with these Spoiler Updates! There are some extremely exciting twists and turns lined up in the episodes to come in your favourite shows. Take a look:



Mansi tries to bring Kartik and Naira closer by doing THIS in Yeh Rishta..!



Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will soon witness Kartik and Naira come face to face in a hospital drama. On the other hand, Mansi will ask for a gift from Kartik, and it will be a promise to at least speak with Naira and clear the misunderstandings.



Kunal to throw Mauli out of his life for Nandini in Colors’ Silsila?



Colors show Silsila will soon see Nandini thanking Kunal for supporting her always, now that she is looking forward to living independently. Subsequently, Mauli will be at peace for settling Nandini and will look forward to spending some quality time with Kunal. She wil try to make the night special by decorating the room with candles and wearing an outfit which is inviting.



However, when Kunal reaches home, he will push Mauli away as he cannot forget Nandini.



Disguise drama in SAB TV’s Tenali Rama



Bhajani Devi will soon be invited to sing bhajans and entertain women. But mesmerized by her beauty, Tathacharya will disguise as a female to watch her singing in SAB TV’s Tenali Rama.



Bhoomi to call off her marriage with Sahil in Zee TV’s Aapke Aa Jaane Se



Sahil will soon be seen talking ill about Vedika and the latter will be helpless in Zee TV’s Aapke Aa Jaane Se. She will hence ask Bhoomi to keep him away from her. Bhoomi will realize that Sahil cannot stop thinking about Vedika and this incident will pose as a question on her future with Sahil.



Tevar is not Kulfi’s...Here’s what Sikandar thinks Kulfi Kumarr Bajewala!



Sikander is trying his best to find out where Tevar is Kulfi’s father or not and will start looking for proofs. Here Lovely will be seen scheming to prove that Tevar is indeed the father of Kulfi in Kulfi Kumarr Bajewala on Star Plus.



Shreya to surrender to the cops in Star Bharat’s Jiji Maa



Falguni is requested to become Chiku’s guardian. She realizes that she is reaping the sorrow because of her bad deeds. On the other hand, Shreya changes into a good person and surrenders.



Vivaan and Meera to part ways in Zee TV’s Kaleerein



Vivaan is jealous of Meera’s bond with Sunny but soon he will learn that he is not looking for a relationship in her. Vivaan will be happy to know about the duo faking their friendship so that his lady love can unite with him. Parallel to this, Vivaan and Silky’s marriage gets fixed because of Silky’s drama.



Mahi to DIE in &TV’s Bitti Business Wali



Mahi will be sick and will vomit blood. He will go to the doctor and will learn that his kidney is damaged and has only six months to live.



Radha and Krishna’s special performance in &TV’s Paramavatar Shree Krishna



&TV’s Paramavatar Shree Krishna will soon see the demon Sambasur fighting with Vishnu. Also, Radha and Krishna will perform a charming nritya to break the hypnotism and influence of Pondruk.