Mansi's weird behaviour towards Puru Mama makes Naira suspicious in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus’ popular daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is geared up for high-voltage drama.

Puru Mama has marked his entry in the Goenka house. The entire family is excited about spending time with him.

However, when Naira meets him, she feels a little uncomfortable with his touch. She doesn’t give it much thought.

Mansi comes downstairs and is terrified when she sees Puru Mama. Naira and Kartik are stunned to see Mansi's weird behaviour.

Mansi makes an excuse and leaves without meeting Puru Mama.

This makes Naira suspicious about Puru Mama.