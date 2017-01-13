Manu-Bani’s clash to keep you entertained in Bigg Boss 10

Yesterday, we reported about Bani J and Lopamudra Raut getting into a physical fight in Bigg Boss 10 (Colors and Endemol).

And here we have an update on Manu Punjabi and Bani locking horns.

As viewers would know, on day 2 of the call centre task, Manu, Manveer Gujjar and Lopamudra Raut have been asked to be the customers while Bani, Nitibha Kaul and Rohan Mehra will become call centre executives.

The moment the task will begin, Manu will make the first call to Bani and ask her to change her personality traits. He will call Bani selfish and say that she kept her birthday cake to herself and didn’t even share it with anyone. Moreover, she also ate the muffins that they were supposed to be shared among all.

Manu will also point out that Bani was always inconsiderate towards her friend Gaurav (Chopraa) and never valued his friendship while he was in the house.

Phew!

This is not the end, he will further advice Bani to change herself as he still believes that she is a nice person deep down.

He will also say that she will attract less criticism from people if she becomes little considerate towards others.

Will Bani take Manu’s advice in a right spirit? Or a fight will ensue once again!

Keep watching Bigg Boss!!!