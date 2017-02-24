Manu to help Raman and Simi in &TV’s Waaris

&TV drama Waaris has got the quintessential elements right which up its saleability quotient.

Riding on a newborn, Waaris on & has caught pace nudging its way ahead through the melee of content heavyweights.

Helmed by Viniyard Films (Ashwini Yardi’s baby) Waaris has doled out some captivating sub plots revolving around the central theme of identity evolution.

The ongoing story has beamed Raman (Yatin Mehta) confessing on not being in love with Simran (Farhina Parvez) aka Simi, breaking the latter’s heart into pieces.

It is established that Raman and Simi are besotted; however, pressures of the family and society have grown fissures in their love filled life.

Tellychakkar.com has learnt that in the coming episodes the two will find a succor in little Manu (Saniya Touqeer).

She will intend to get the two hitched and whisk Simi away to a temple where Raman would be waiting in curious anticipation.

So will the two finally enter wedlock or some calamity befall on them?

We tried but could not reach to Saniya for a comment.

Keep reading this space for more updates.