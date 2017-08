Reality TV star Manu Punjabi, who lost his mother last year, misses her especially during the festive season.

"My mom used to be very excited about festivals. She used to make 'bhog', take care of home, decorate it... Now that she is not with us, there was no excitement for Rakhi or Janmashtami or the coming festivals. They are kind of unusual without her," the former "Bigg Boss" contestant said is a statement.

He is now hosting MTV's "A Date to Remember".

