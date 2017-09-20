Former "Bigg Boss" contestant Manu Punjabi will host a new chat show titled "BB Chai Pe Charcha with Manu Punjabi".

The host of MTV's "A Date To Remember" has now come up with his own YouTube channel 'MAINMANUHOON' where his new show will air soon.

"We are working on it. A lot of things are being lined up and are yet to be finalised. This one will be a talk show, and topics will be chosen by the public or depending on trends. It is going to be fun, crazy and wild," Manu said in a statement.

"We will have commoners and celebrity guests in our show. I hope people will love me the same way they did during my other show," he added.

(Source: IANS)