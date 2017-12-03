Hot Downloads

Shivin Narang
Shivin Narang
Karan V Grover
Karan V Grover
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan
Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor
Paul Walker
Paul Walker
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Ssharad Malhotra
Ssharad Malhotra
Piyush Sahdev
Piyush Sahdev
Vahbiz Dorabjee
Vahbiz Dorabjee

quickie
One night stands are not part of my life, says Anjum Fakih

One night stands are not part of my life, says Anjum Fakih

more quickie Click Here

guess who
Qubool Hai!!!
guess more Click Here

poll

Friends turn foes: Whom do you support?

Friends turn foes: Whom do you support?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Manu Punjabi inspired by Salman to host series

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Dec 2017 11:09 AM

Former "Bigg Boss" contestant Manu Punjabi says he was inspired by superstar Salman Khan to host the "House of Connections" web series.

"I had a lot of plans for myself and I have been working on them since a long time. When I was approached for hosting a show similar to 'Bigg Boss', which is hosted by Salman Khan, I loved it and got excited to host it," Manu said in a statement.

"I was a part of 'Bigg Boss' earlier, and now in this new show, I am the big boss. I am inspired by Salman Khan. The show is fun and crazy," he added.

Tags > Colors tv, Bigg Boss, Manu Punjabi, Salman Khan, House of Connections, web series,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top