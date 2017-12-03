Manu Punjabi inspired by Salman to host series

Former "Bigg Boss" contestant Manu Punjabi says he was inspired by superstar Salman Khan to host the "House of Connections" web series.

"I had a lot of plans for myself and I have been working on them since a long time. When I was approached for hosting a show similar to 'Bigg Boss', which is hosted by Salman Khan, I loved it and got excited to host it," Manu said in a statement.

"I was a part of 'Bigg Boss' earlier, and now in this new show, I am the big boss. I am inspired by Salman Khan. The show is fun and crazy," he added.