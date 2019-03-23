News

Manul shoots for more than six hours in the rains!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Mar 2019 07:34 PM
MUMBAI: Ek thi Rani Ek tha Raavan fame Manul Chudasama, who plays the role of the protagonist Rani in the show, has been shooting some pretty challenging scenes for the show.

During a recent schedule, a challenging rain sequence was lined up.  Manul had to not just deliver her dialogues, but also had to run extensively on slippery grounds in the rains. While the other actors could use umbrellas to keep themselves from the rain, Rani had to deliver a challenging scene, all the while soaking in the rain.

Thought the shoot lasted for more than 6 hours in the rains, Manul gave a very convincing performance. When asked about the shoot, Manul said, “I love rains and being an ardent Bollywood fan, I always wanted to do a rain sequence. Now that I have finally had my first rain-shoot, I can say that it takes quite a bit of focus to deliver a perfect take. I am grateful that I had an excellent crew that took care of my health and safety. That really helped in focusing on my performance.”
