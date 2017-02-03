Hot Downloads

Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Amit Dolawat
Amit Dolawat
Niti Taylor
Niti Taylor
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Jay Soni
Jay Soni
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Ashish Kapoor
Ashish Kapoor
Aditi Sajwan
Aditi Sajwan
Ali Asgar
Ali Asgar
Sana Khan
Sana Khan

quickie
Jiya Shankar

I would like to get naughty with Shah Rukh Khan: Jiya Shankar

more quickie Click Here

guess who
Guess Who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Which newly launched show do you enjoy watching?

Which newly launched show do you enjoy watching?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

OMG! Manveer Gurjar ADMITS being MARRIED

By TellychakkarTeam
03 Feb 2017 07:38 PM

Colors’ popular reality show Bigg Boss 10 recently came to an end with Manveer Gurjar being announced as the winner.

But as he stepped out of the house, he found himself in an ugly controversy. Videos and pictures of his 'secret' marriage went viral leading to a dirty fiasco. 

While he and his family continued denying the buzz, his relatives maintained that he married three years back. Added to that, people accused him of hiding his marital status in order to gain female fan following.

But bringing the drama to a final end, Manveer has posted a video on his social media accepting that he was indeed married.

The cat is finally out of the bag!

He is seen revealing that he tied the knot in 2014 but separated in just few months. He shares how he was emotionally blackmailed to continue with the relationship.

Here checkout what he says:

Do share your views with us on the same in the comment box below. 

Tags > Bigg Boss 10, winner, Manveer Gurjar, being MARRIED, ADMIT,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest