OMG! Manveer Gurjar ADMITS being MARRIED

Colors’ popular reality show Bigg Boss 10 recently came to an end with Manveer Gurjar being announced as the winner.

But as he stepped out of the house, he found himself in an ugly controversy. Videos and pictures of his 'secret' marriage went viral leading to a dirty fiasco.

While he and his family continued denying the buzz, his relatives maintained that he married three years back. Added to that, people accused him of hiding his marital status in order to gain female fan following.

But bringing the drama to a final end, Manveer has posted a video on his social media accepting that he was indeed married.

The cat is finally out of the bag!

He is seen revealing that he tied the knot in 2014 but separated in just few months. He shares how he was emotionally blackmailed to continue with the relationship.

Here checkout what he says:

