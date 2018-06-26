Home > Tv > Tv News
THIS ‘Mariam Khan’ actor suffers a major INJURY

26 Jun 2018

MUMBAI: Actor Khalid Siddiqui got bruises on his face and hands owing to a reel fight sequence that he was shooting for the show Mariam Khan - Reporting Live.

The sequence involved Khalid being beaten up by a few goons in the show. It was well rehearsed, but it didn't end well for Khalid.

"We do take precautions while shooting but such things do happen sometimes. I was given immediate medical aid and a few hours to rest on set. My co-stars too were with me throughout and constantly looking out for me," Khalid said in a statement.

The show also features Rukhsar Rehman.

(Source: IANS)

