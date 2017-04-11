Mark Gatiss to appear in 'GoT' season 7

Actor Mark Gatiss, who played the character of Tycho Nestoris in a few episodes of "Game of Thrones" earlier, has confirmed that he will appear in the seventh season of the fantasy drama series.

"Yes, I did it (shooting for the show) in Belfast last year. I can't tell you anything more obviously, mostly because I don't know anything," Gatiss said in a statement.

Gatiss made his debut in "Game of Thrones" as the Braavosi banker Tycho Nestoris in season five.

"It was lovely. What I love about it is that I don't have any stake in it," he added.

Further sharing insights about his part, Gatiss said: "I honestly don't know the ins and outs. People ask me this, that and the other, I haven't got a clue. I've done four episodes now and there's two more they think. It's a huge saga and I don't know and I rather like that."

"But I've had a lovely time. The last scene I'm in with -- I probably can't say because it would be a spoiler, wouldn't it? I made a pitch to be the last one alive because if anyone survives, it's the banker, isn't it? They smiled at me and then plotted my doom."

The seventh season of "Game of Thrones" will be aired in India on Star World starting from July.

