Marsh McCall dead at 52

Veteran TV show director and producer Marsh McCall died of natural causes on Tuesday. He was 52.



McCall, who was the executive producer of "Fuller House", the Netflix revival of the classic sitcom "Full House" is dead, reports variety.com.



McCall helmed many comedies, including "Just Shoot Me", "Modern Men" and "Last Man Standing".



He started his career as one of the writers on "Late Night With Conan O'Brien" in the early 1990s.



"Our 'Fuller House' family is heartbroken over the sudden passing of our co-executive producer Marsh McCall. He was our brightest shining star, always smiling, and always there with the perfect joke. Beyond his immense talent, he was the happiest comedy writer we've seen, and his love of life was contagious," Jeff Franklin, the creator and executive producer of "Fuller House", said in a statement.



"We will miss him dearly, and our hearts go out to his beautiful family and a universe of friends who adored him," he added.



McCall is survived by his wife Jasa and a daughter, Stella.